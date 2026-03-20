Congress faces internal tussle over candidates for bypolls

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced its candidates for the Davanagere South and Bagalkot by-elections, the ruling Indian National Congress is grappling with internal confusion, with candidate selection turning into a complex challenge.

In Bagalkot, the ticket is almost certain to remain within the influential family of late leader H Y Meti. However, the contest within the family has intensified, with multiple aspirants vying for the nomination. The primary contenders include Mallikarjun Meti and Umesh Meti, with the latter reportedly emerging as the frontrunner.

The situation has been further complicated by Mahadevi Meti, the younger daughter of H Y Meti, who has openly hinted at contesting as a rebel if denied the ticket. Despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah advising unity among family members and urging them to support whichever candidate is chosen, the possibility of internal rebellion continues to loom large, posing a significant challenge for the party leadership.

Meanwhile, the situation in Davanagere South is even more contentious, with intense lobbying and factionalism within the Congress ranks. Multiple leaders are staking claim to the ticket, leading to a lack of clarity even among senior party functionaries.

A key point of contention is the demand from minority leaders that the ticket be given to a candidate from the Muslim community, citing representation concerns. On the other hand, senior leader and minister S S Mallikarjun is reportedly pushing for his son Samarth to be fielded from the constituency. Mallikarjun’s absence from the assembly session for the past three days, along with his role at key party meetings, has further fueled speculation about deepening internal rifts. At the same time, another section of leaders is backing candidates linked to the influential Shamanur family, adding another layer to the already complex equation.

During recent meetings of the party’s internal committees, as many as eight names were discussed for the Davanagere South seat, of which five reportedly belong to the minority community. This has highlighted the sharp divide within the party over balancing social representation and political strategy.

With both constituencies witnessing intense internal competition, the Congress leadership faces an uphill task in finalising candidates without triggering rebellion.

The delay in decision-making, especially in contrast to the BJP’s early announcement, could impact the party’s preparedness for the

upcoming bypolls.