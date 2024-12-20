Congress MLA urges CM to change district- in-charge Minister

Davanagere: Basavaraj Shivaganga, Congress MLA from the Channagiri constituency, has submitted a request to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, urging for the replacement of District In-Charge Minister SS Mallikarjun.

The Chief Minister had agreed to the transfer of Vijaykumar, a PWD official from Shivamogga. Vijaykumar was supposed to be transferred to Davanagere; however, the official has deliberately not been released from his duties. Similarly, officer IS Odeanapura has also not been relieved from his position, even though he was elected as the president following the government employee elections.

Odeanapura is a BJP supporter, while the Congress-backed candidate lost the elec-tions. This situation indicates a political alignment between BJP members and Minister Mallikarjun. The letter emphasizes the urgent need to change the District In-Charge Minister for Davanagere in light of these events. In the recently held elections for the Davanagere District DCC Bank, it is alleged that Minister Mallikarjun indirectly facilitated the victory of a BJP-supported candidate by not backing the Congress-supported candidate from Channagiri taluk. Surendra, the son of Honnali’s MLA, contested and won this election.

Even though he requested support for his nomination as a director from the district to the state apex bank, the minister chose not to assist him. Instead, BJP supporters were continued in their roles within the state apex bank, despite the DCC Bank’s management remaining under Congress control. The letter alleges that this indicates a deliberate effort to undermine the Congress party’s influence in the region.

The correspondence also highlights the minister’s dual approach, reflecting a lack of respect and trust towards local legislators. Such one-sided practices have reportedly led to significant administrative and developmental challenges. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP garnered more than 25,000 votes in the minister’s constituency, which Mallikarjun has faced setbacks. Basavaraj Shivaganga expressed that securing a majority of 10,000 votes in their Channagiri constituency was a sign of produc-tive party organization and trust among workers.

With signs of alignment emerging for the upcoming taluk and district panchayat elections, concerns have been raised regarding potential setbacks for the Congress party. In light of these challenges, Basavaraj Shivaganga urged for the replacement of the current District In-Charge Minister in Davanagere to address the party’s grievances and restore its organizational integrity, leadership, and respect among workers.