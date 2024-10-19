Congress MLC Candidate Promises Solutions for Local Issues: Ivan D'Souza

Mangaluru : Senior Congress leader and MLC Ivan D'Souza has expressed confidence that the party’s candidate in the upcoming Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities' constituency by-election will effectively address local issues and serve the interests of gram panchayat representatives. Speaking to the press on Saturday, D'Souza highlighted that problems like poor road infrastructure, water scarcity, and strict regulations for house construction would be resolved if the Congress candidate, Raju Poojary, is elected.

“Raju Poojary has the full support of the Congress government, and, as an MLC myself, I will back him in every effort to help the people’s representatives at the gram panchayat level,” said D’Souza. He further added that the Congress candidate is well-prepared to tackle the pressing issues facing local communities.

D'Souza emphasized that Congress is confident of Poojary's victory due to the extensive groundwork undertaken by the party. “We’ve reached out to voters at the grassroots level in both Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Around 6,200 voters have been personally contacted by our candidate and his team,” he noted.

He contrasted Poojary's extensive experience in local governance with that of BJP candidate Kishore Kumar Puttur. “While Kishore Kumar Puttur may be a dedicated party worker, he lacks practical experience in the administrative affairs of local bodies, having never contested an election before. Raju Poojary, on the other hand, has served at the gram, taluk, and zilla panchayat levels, making him well-versed in addressing local issues,” D'Souza remarked.

He also mentioned that the Congress party is committed to increasing the honorarium for panchayat members and ensuring more substantial grants for local bodies. Raju Poojary, speaking at the event, echoed D'Souza’s optimism about the election, stating that he was confident of winning and dedicated to resolving the local problems faced by communities in the constituency. Polling for the by-elections will take place on Monday.

