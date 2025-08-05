Congress postpones protest due to Shibu Soren’s demise

Bengaluru: The Congress party’s planned protest rally against electoral malpractice, led by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, has been postponed to August 8, following the demise of veteran Jharkhand leader and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren. This was announced by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Monday.

Speaking to the media at Freedom Park, Shivakumar said, “Shibu Soren was a towering tribal leader and a longtime ally of the Congress. As a mark of respect, the protest scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled. The final rites of Soren will be held on Tuesday at 3 PM, and hence, we have decided not to proceed with the protest on a day of national mourning.”

He urged party workers, leaders, and supporters to retain all the preparations made for the event and assured that the protest would take place at the same venue and time on August 8. Shivakumar emphasized that Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled press conference in Delhi has also been postponed. “After the final rites tomorrow, further details will be announced,” he added.

Reflecting on Soren’s legacy, he said, “Shibu Soren stood firmly with the Congress during critical times, including the tenure of former PM PV Narasimha Rao. We supported his government, and he supported ours. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.”

Despite the Varamahalakshmi festival on August 8, Shivakumar said party duties take precedence. “We are not against people celebrating the festival or offering prayers, but we expect full support for the party’s cause,” he said, appealing to all Congress leaders and workers to participate in the protest.When asked about BJP’s counter-protest in support of the Election Commission, Shivakumar responded, “In a democracy, protests and criticism are welcome. But the Election Commission should be neutral. It must act fairly and serve justice. During the Assembly elections, our candidate from Mahadevapura filed a legitimate complaint, but the response was inadequate. Now, our internal study has revealed more evidence which we will present to the public. Let the people decide who is right and who is wrong.”Regarding the Congress Legislature Party meeting, Shivakumar mentioned that the leaders are considering calling one soon to coincide with the protest and discuss future strategies. The Congress party’s protest, now set for August 8, is expected to see a massive turnout, with the spotlight on alleged voter fraud and the party’s demand for accountability from electoral institutions.