Congress unleashing fear- BJP leader

Udupi: Kishore Kumar Kundapur, the Udupi district BJP president, has voiced concerns over what he describes as a climate of fear imposed on the common people since the Congress government assumed power in the state. Addressing the media on Sunday, he criticised recent decisions by the administration, specifically highlighting changes in land records that have designated some properties as Waqf lands. Kundapur accused Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed of reclassifying agricultural land as Waqf property with the endorsement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In response, the BJP plans to launch state-wide protests. In Udupi, a public campaign will be held on November 7 and 8, enabling residents to check the status of their RTCs (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops) at local taluk offices. This initiative is intended to assist the public in understanding whether their land records have been altered, ensuring transparency and addressing the grievances of the people.

Kundapur further emphasised the distress felt by many property owners who, until recently, had no reason to doubt their land rights but now face the shock of these changes. He pointed out that this issue has already surfaced in districts like Bidar, Vijayapura, and Kolar, where several individuals have discovered that their lands were transferred to the Waqf board. Expressing concern that other districts might face similar challenges, he urged people to verify their land records.

"Most people seldom review their RTCs due to their daily responsibilities, but this government is unfairly targeting the majority community," he stated. As a remedy, the BJP’s campaign will facilitate RTC checks across all taluk offices in the district, offering assistance to the public. Kundapur stressed the importance of this initiative in protecting citizens from what he views as an unjust action by the state government.

The BJP president also announced that on November 6, a large procession will be held, starting from Coin Circle and proceeding to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. During this demonstration, party leaders, along with around 1,000 participants—including heads of religious institutions, farmers, and local community members—will submit an appeal to the DC, urging immediate correction of the land record discrepancies.