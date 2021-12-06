Congress will do well in MLC polls: KPCC

Mysuru: BJP and JD(S) are scared of the Congress wave in the State and no wonder, the two parties have come to an understanding, remarked former MP and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president R Dhruvanarayan.



Talking to reporters here, he said, "Like last time, Congress will do well in the State Legislative Council elections. We had won 14 seats last time and it will be the same result this time as well. In the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar constituency, Congress will score a thumping victory. Chamundeshwari constituency MLA G T Devegowda and MLC Sandesh Nagaraj are supporting our candidate." Dhruvanarayan said, "Considering JD(S) is a sinking ship, it has no other go than to align with BJP. During Hangal and Sindhagi by-elections, H D Kumaraswamy had criticised RSS. If he thought he could take Muslims for a ride, he was mistaken. The final result proved Kumaraswamy's calculations wrong."

Reacting to BJP MP Pratap Simha's comment, the Congress leader said, "BJP is against panchayat raj system. Their leaders are only lying to garner votes. It was Congress that strengthened the panchayat raj system in the country and Simha should understand this."