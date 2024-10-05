Contaminated water in Byndoor leaves hundreds sick

Udupi: A wave of illness has struck the villages of Karki Kalli and Madikal in Byndoor, Udupi district, as hundreds of residents suffer from suspected water contamination linked to a local overhead tank in Kasinadi village. The affected residents, primarily from wards 6 and 7 of the UppundaGrama Panchayat, have reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Among those in critical condition is an 80-year-old woman, currently receiving medical attention for dysentery at a hospital in Kundapur. Many households have seen several family members fall ill, with some homes reporting up to three or more people affected by the outbreak.

Local anger has mounted over the suspected cause of the contamination, with residents blaming poor maintenance of the overhead tank. The water supply from the Kasinadi tank has been suspended, and villagers are urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take swift action to prevent future incidents.

Udupi district health officer, Dr. I.P. Gadadh, confirmed that water samples tested positive for salmonella bacteria in the two affected wards. “A team was sent to investigate the water supply situation in the area, and by September 30, we detected bacterial contamination in 56 cases. Since then, the number has risen to around 150, although most patients recovered quickly after receiving treatment at local health centers,” he explained.

Officials have emphasised that the illness is not linked to E. coli or cholera, dispelling initial fears of a more severe outbreak. While many residents recovered within one or two days after proper medication, concerns remain about the quality of water being supplied.

Members of the UppundaGrama Panchayat pointed out that the water supply had been interrupted for three days before the contamination occurred. When the supply resumed, villagers noticed that the water was muddy. Those who took precautions by filtering or boiling the water before consumption appeared to avoid falling ill.An investigation is underway to determine the source of the contamination and prevent further health risks to the community.