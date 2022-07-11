 Cop does commendable job by helping poor student

Mysuru: People always blame police for harassment, corruption and narrate their bad experiences with them. But a city cop did commendable job by helping a poor student. Vidyasagar, a policeman attached to the Devaraja Traffic Police department here, bought shoes for a college student who was walking barefoot on the road on a rainy day. This display of humanity by a policeman towards a student has been lauded by many.

The constable Vidyasagar, who was on his duty on Sayaji Rao road last week saw a student walking to college without any shoes. Noticing this, Vidyasagar went to the student and asked him why he was not wearing shoes.

The student said that he is a student of Kuvempunagar First Grade College in the city and was unable to purchase a pair of shoes due to his family's financial constraints. On hearing the student's plight, Vidyasagar took the student to a nearby shoe shop and bought him a pair of shoes. This noble gesture by Vidyasagar has earned appreciation from his senior officers and the people.