Cops should have soft heart to win people’s confidence: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Mysuru: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that police should have a soft heart to instil confidence among people.



Speaking at the passing out parade of the 6th batch of women constables at the Police Training School here on Tuesday, he said, "After the parade, I was left with no doubt that women are not at all helpless. Women are strong and on a par with men. They have the strength to safeguard themselves as well as protect the society. India has one of the biggest military forces in the world. A country of 133 crore population can't be protected by the military alone. We have the police force that has also taken certain responsibilities. They provide internal security and help in maintaining law and order in the society."

"The moment someone mention police force, we think of men. But it is not the case anymore. Around 25% of posts in the police department should be reserved for women as per the new government order. At present, the State police department has 10 percent of women and will be gradually increased."

The Home Minister further observed: "The trainees have shown exemplary skills during the training period. Though for a constable, the minimum qualification is PUC, we have candidates who are graduates and double graduates. The scenario has changed a lot."

"We have plans to build 10,000 houses for police personnel. We have already distributed two-bedroom houses. In the days to come, the police stations will be strengthened."

Around 242 women constables underwent training at the Police Training School here.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP -Training) P Harishekaran, Police Training School Principal Dr Dharanidevi Malagatti and other officers were present on the occasion.