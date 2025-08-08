Cops to sport navy blue peak caps replacing British-era slouch hats

Bengaluru: The iconic slouch hats worn by constables in the Karnataka police force since the British era are set to be replaced, marking the end of a decades-long tradition. Despite persistent requests from personnel to modernize their headgear, the change had been delayed for years. Now, the state government has officially approved the introduction of navy blue peak caps for head constables and constables, replacing the age-old slouch hats.

The order, issued on August 6, gives the go-ahead to distribute the new caps, with the tender process already underway. A meeting to finalize the cap model is scheduled for August 7 under the leadership of the ADGP of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara personally reviewed various cap models used in different states before approving the new design. After evaluating several options, they chose the Telangana-style navy blue peak cap as the replacement. This means that, very soon, constables across the state will don a new cap that fits more snugly and professionally—putting the British-era slouch hats into retirement.

This isn’t the first time discussions have been held regarding changing the police cap. In the past, senior officers debated the pros and cons of transitioning to peak caps. However, widespread agreement was elusive because a large stock of slouch hats had already been procured, leading to resistance within the department. Now, with the government’s official nod, the shift to peak caps is finally becoming a reality.

There have also been health concerns linked to the old slouch hats. Recently, the Union Health Ministry issued warnings about potential health impacts from using such outdated headgear. Additionally, constables have found the hats inconvenient during protests, rallies, or when chasing suspects.

If the hat falls off during duty, it is seen as a mark of disrespect to the uniform. Many officers have long argued that caps with elastic bands that sit firmly on the head would be more practical and dignified.

The police cap in Karnataka carries over a century of legacy. During the Mysore Maharaja’s reign, khaki shirts, short pants, colored belts, and brown boots were part of the official attire.

Even after the monarchy ended, this traditional uniform continued. Eventually, full-length pants and turbans with blue and red stripes were introduced.

The slouch hat currently used was first adopted during R. Gundu Rao’s term as Chief Minister (1980–83), replacing the earlier turbans for daily use, although turbans are still worn for parades and ceremonial events.

With this latest decision, Karnataka is taking a symbolic step toward modernization, prioritizing practicality and professionalism while bidding farewell to one of its most recognizable colonial vestiges.