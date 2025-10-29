Corruption in Speaker’s office:MLA

BJP MLA Dr. Y. Bharath Shetty has called for a judicial inquiry into alleged corruption and misuse of funds in purchases made by the office of Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader.

Speaking to the media, the Mangaluru City North legislator alleged that crores of rupees were spent on “unnecessary renovations” at legislators’ quarters, vehicle modifications, and a book fair at Vidhana Soudha. He claimed that smart locks, furniture, and carpets were replaced without need or proper tender procedures.

Dr. Shetty accused the Speaker’s office of invoking Section 4(g) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999, to bypass the tendering process, and urged that the office be brought under the Right to Information Act.

He further alleged that the government had spent excessively on smart energy solutions, steel water purifiers, and rosewood doors while neglecting essential public works like road development. “When legislators seek funds for infrastructure, the government cites financial constraints, but it spends lavishly on luxury furnishings,” he said. The MLA also claimed that a five-day book fair at Vidhana Soudha cost ₹4.5 crore and that an Assembly lounge had been converted into a “massage parlour.” He said the matter would be raised in the upcoming Assembly session and brought to the Governor’s notice.