Live
- Amazon to Cut About 14,000 Corporate Jobs as AI Drives Big Shift
- Textile, shrimp stocks surge following Trump's comments on India-US trade deal
- UPI transactions in India jump 35 pc in H1 2025, touch Rs 143 lakh crore: Report
- Thamma Box Office Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark, Nears Munjya’s Record
- India’s Cold Chain scheme reduces post-harvest losses, boosts farmers’ incomes
- FinX Launches India’s 1st National Mutual Fund Olympiad in Partnership with HSBC , Axis and BFSI Sector Skill Council of India
- PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Oct 30–31, to participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations
- India to Host Mumbai Climate Week in February 2026
- Cloud-seeding activity in Delhi put on hold due to low moisture, says IIT Kanpur
- Mother and son electrocuted, villagers blame power department for negligence
Corruption in Speaker’s office:MLA
BJP MLA Dr. Y. Bharath Shetty has called for a judicial inquiry into alleged corruption and misuse of funds in purchases made by the office of...
BJP MLA Dr. Y. Bharath Shetty has called for a judicial inquiry into alleged corruption and misuse of funds in purchases made by the office of Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader.
Speaking to the media, the Mangaluru City North legislator alleged that crores of rupees were spent on “unnecessary renovations” at legislators’ quarters, vehicle modifications, and a book fair at Vidhana Soudha. He claimed that smart locks, furniture, and carpets were replaced without need or proper tender procedures.
Dr. Shetty accused the Speaker’s office of invoking Section 4(g) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999, to bypass the tendering process, and urged that the office be brought under the Right to Information Act.
He further alleged that the government had spent excessively on smart energy solutions, steel water purifiers, and rosewood doors while neglecting essential public works like road development. “When legislators seek funds for infrastructure, the government cites financial constraints, but it spends lavishly on luxury furnishings,” he said. The MLA also claimed that a five-day book fair at Vidhana Soudha cost ₹4.5 crore and that an Assembly lounge had been converted into a “massage parlour.” He said the matter would be raised in the upcoming Assembly session and brought to the Governor’s notice.