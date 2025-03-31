Country’s brightest engineering minds to meet at EFx India 2025

Bengaluru: In a celebration of ingenuity and sustainable innovation, ASME Foundation India, the philanthropic arm of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), in collaboration with REVA University, has brought together the country’s brightest engineering minds for EFx India 2025. The three-day festival has drawn over 700 students from top-tier engineering institutions across India, providing a platform to showcase technical acumen, compete in high-stakes challenges, and engage with industry leaders shaping the future of engineering.

The Executive Director and Chief Engineer, Boeing India, and the event’s Chief Guest, Maria Cardwell, underscored the high expectations placed on India’s engineers. “The demand is immense, and that pressure shapes the way young engineers approach their craft—compromise, negotiation, and incremental success are part of the journey to groundbreaking innovation. When you’re in the workforce, there’s little room for failure. That’s why ASME, Boeing, and many others invest in initiatives like EFx.”

As one of ASME’s premier student engagement initiatives, EFx has, over the past seven years, attracted more than 10,000 participants from 400 institutes spanning 20 cities, reinforcing India’s reputation as a global powerhouse for engineering talent. This year’s edition goes beyond competition, featuring expert-led masterclasses on cutting-edge topics—biomimicry, GD&T in manufacturing, welding and NDE applications, remote imaging for material assessment, and sustainable engineering—offering students critical industry insights and practical expertise. “EFx India has returned after two years to reignite experiential learning,” said Madhukar Sharma, President, ASME India Pvt Ltd. “Engineering is not just about technical skills—it’s about resilience, collaboration, and navigating real-world constraints. Here, students don’t just learn; they innovate, fail, and ultimately, succeed.”

The Founder and Chancellor, REVA University, Dr. P. Shyama Raju, emphasised the importance of fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among students. “I have always wanted students to gain real-world exposure. EFx competitions provide practical learning that goes beyond classroom and lab projects. I sincerely thank ASME India and the ASME India Foundation for this opportunity. I want my students to become job providers, not job seekers. If universities foster collaboration between research, academia, and industry while providing practical exposure, I believe my vision of producing job providers will become a reality.”

The next era of Indian engineering

ASME Foundation India operates with a clear mission to bridge the gap between academia and industry while fostering equitable access to engineering education and career opportunities. Its initiatives rest on three foundational pillars, Education that Inspires: Partnering with organisations such as CSRL, ASME Foundation India nurtures problem-solving abilities and hands-on learning in mechanical engineering.

With a robust network of over 6,000 members and volunteers, ASME India facilitates mentorship, leadership development, and industry networking.

Actively engaging underrepresented communities, particularly women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs), ASME supports engineering-driven solutions that enhance livelihoods and drive economic empowerment.

“ASME Foundation India is committed to empowering the next generation of engineers,” said Ms. Avni Malhotra, Deputy Director, ASME Foundation India. “Through EFx competitions, student initiatives, and philanthropic programs, we are equipping young talent with the skills to tackle global challenges head-on.”

The Registrar, REVA University, Dr. Narayanaswamy KS echoed this sentiment, “Real-world problems demand professional solutions. ASME’s unwavering commitment to engineering excellence is making a tangible difference.”

With innovation at its core, EFx India 2025 stands as a testament to the transformative power of engineering, shaping a future where technical brilliance meets societal impact.