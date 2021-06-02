Couple commit suicide after daughter marries boyfriend

Ramanagara: A couple committed suicide on Tuesday morning by hanging themselves to tree. The victims were identified as Ramesh (50) and Shylaja (42) of Tenkanahalli in Channapatna taluk.



It is said that Ramesh was a former president of gram panchayat and presided over adjudication of disputes among villagers.

The news of his daughter falling in love with a boy of the same village, Puneet, an auto driver, came as a shock to him. The couple objected to this affair and warned the girl to break up with the boy.

Shilpa reportedly promised her parents that she would marry the boy of their choice and stay away from her lover. But she did not keep her word and continued the affair secretly with Puneet. On Sunday, Shilpa married Puneet in a temple and sent a photo to her parents. Shocked by the turn of the events, the couple committed suicide. The villagers said that Ramesh had taken the extreme step as he perceived threat to his position as an elder of the village after his daughter "crossed the line". They planned to cremate the bodies without informing the police. However, police received a tip-off, registered a suo moto case and sent the bodies for autopsy.