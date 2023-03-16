Couple looted at knife point on new Expressway

A couple who were waiting for help after their car broke down on the Bengaluru-Mysuru new Expressway was robbed at knifepoint by two robbers on a scooter. The couple had come to Bengaluru to drop off one of their friends at Nayandahalli. On the way back to Mysuru the car broke down due to a technical problem. After parking the car on the roadside, the rider telephoned the NHAI helpline, but got no help from them. After the robbery, the victim called the police control room. The complainants are very upset about lack of safety measures by NHAI due to lack of proper streetlights, patrolling.





The incident took place near Channapatna under Ramnagara District The accused robbed the victim of gold jewellery and more than 2.5 lakhs in cash at knifepoint. Medical representative Lohit Rao and his wife Naveena were robbed at knifepoint around 1.50 am in newly inaugurated Expressway between Devarahosahalli and Thittamaranahalli.





After robbing us, the duo walked down the main road and disappeared into the darkness. Lohit Rao told that the main point is that there are no streetlights on this road. The three suspects were taken into custody by the police and produced before the victim, but the victim did not identify the accused. The accused look like professionals. A case of robbery under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Channapatna rural police station , investigation is on.