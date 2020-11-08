Covid patient takes Mysuru varsity’s PG admission test

Mysuru: One of several students who took post-graduate common entrance test (CET) of University of Mysuru (UoM) was a Covid-19 positive female student on Saturday. By wearing a PPE kit, she sat in a separate room arranged for her by the university authorities in a hall of Sanskrit Study Centre of Manasa Gangothri. The university took all necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. A total of three Covid students applied for PGCET, according to UoM sources.

As many as 11,011 candidates appeared for the PG CET at UoM's four campuses including 7,658 students at Manasagangothri, 1,833 at Hassan, 934 at Mandya, 569 at Chamarajnagar. Among them were 55 visually challenged students, according to UoM sources.