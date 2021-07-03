Covid Warriors Received An 'Expensive Gift' From Mysuru Petrol Station

A Mysuru-based petrol station has come up with a new concept and handed Covid Warriors and other frontline employees a very 'expensive' gift at a time when price increases are punching a hole in everyone's pocket.

Over 50 medical and non-medical volunteers aiding the pandemic-affected people received five litres of petrol from N Sundaram and Sons petrol bunk at Bogadi Circle in the city.

The front line workers such as volunteers and Covid Warriors are taking the risk and coming forward to save lives. Seeing the struggle of volunteers and Covid Warriors who are spending their own money to go to different locations to assist Covid patients.

Kumar K S, the owner of the fuel station, came up with the idea and has been distributing five litres of gasoline to each volunteer for the past few days. So far, more than 50 people have benefited.

During the pandemic, Kumar, an industrialist, and a group of like-minded individuals organised numerous relief efforts, including the provision of food kits to the needy.We were talking about Covid volunteers' tireless and unselfish work at a conference.Kumar decided to give away 20,000 rupees worth of free gasoline to volunteers, and he gave me the tickets.

Suresh Kumar, a group member, said that he instructed him to pass them on to people working on the ground.

Yashas, a volunteer, expressed his joy and stated that it feels good when their efforts are recognised and appreciated . People are coming up with unique ways to contribute to society and inspiring others to do the same.

Volunteers distributing goods to the underprivileged and those working at cremation grounds have all benefited from this generous gesture, in addition to those working with Covid Mitra and immunisation centres.