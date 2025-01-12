Live
- Rajasthan HC judge's phone theft in Jharkhand leads to busting of inter-state gang
- Amad misses out on starting XI for Man Utd in FA Cup clash vs Arsenal
- A day of many firsts: PM Modi’s historic 6-hour session with young India
- Leave comfort zone, take risks to realise 'Viksit Bharat' vision: PM Modi's message to youth
- Kejriwal tells slum dwellers 'voting for BJP amounts to suicide'; Hardeep Puri hits back
- 2nd ODI: Jemimah’s maiden ton seals series for India
- Ankita, Rashmika to lead home challenge in WTA50 in Delhi
- Cow Mutilation in Chamarajpet Sparks Outrage, Calls for Action
- Maha voters buried politics of betrayal played by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray: Amit Shah
- Arunachal Deputy CM reviews 2,880 MW Dibang hydropower project
Just In
Cow Mutilation in Chamarajpet Sparks Outrage, Calls for Action
Bengaluru: The reported mutilation of cows in Chamarajpet has sparked outrage among sections of the community, with calls for swift action against...
Bengaluru: The reported mutilation of cows in Chamarajpet has sparked outrage among sections of the community, with calls for swift action against those responsible.
According to Mohan Gowda General Secretary of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, unidentified individuals allegedly targeted sleeping cows overnight, an act they described as an attempt to hurt religious sentiments. The group has urged the state government to take immediate action and arrest the perpetrators.
The incident has raised concerns over animal cruelty and law and order, with some questioning the response of authorities and animal rights organisations. While organisations like People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have been vocal about animal welfare in the past, the group alleged that they have remained silent on this case Mohan Gowda told in a press release.
Meanwhile, local law enforcement officials stated that an investigation is underway to identify those behind the act. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken based on the findings.
The incident has quickly escalated into street corner debates on communal harmony and law enforcement. Some political parties and fringe groups have begun raising concern about the growth of cruelty perpetuated by wrongdoers under political influence.