Cow Mutilation in Chamarajpet Sparks Outrage, Calls for Action

Bengaluru: The reported mutilation of cows in Chamarajpet has sparked outrage among sections of the community, with calls for swift action against those responsible.

According to Mohan Gowda General Secretary of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, unidentified individuals allegedly targeted sleeping cows overnight, an act they described as an attempt to hurt religious sentiments. The group has urged the state government to take immediate action and arrest the perpetrators.

The incident has raised concerns over animal cruelty and law and order, with some questioning the response of authorities and animal rights organisations. While organisations like People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have been vocal about animal welfare in the past, the group alleged that they have remained silent on this case Mohan Gowda told in a press release.

Meanwhile, local law enforcement officials stated that an investigation is underway to identify those behind the act. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken based on the findings.

The incident has quickly escalated into street corner debates on communal harmony and law enforcement. Some political parties and fringe groups have begun raising concern about the growth of cruelty perpetuated by wrongdoers under political influence.