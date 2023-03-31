Cricketer Javagal Srinath selected as Election Ambassador for Mysuru dist

Mysuru: Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra said that prior permission should be obtained for any political programme. Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday the DC who is also the District Election Officer said that no programme can be done without permission.

After the announcement of the state assembly elections, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and Mysuru district Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar gave information about the total number of voters in the district and the measures taken for this assembly election.

There are total 11 assembly constituencies in Mysuru district and a total of 2905 polling booths will be established. There are a total of 26,22,551 voters in the district. The DC informed that the total number of male voters are 13,01,022, female voters are 13,21,316 and other voters are 213, youth voters are 47,812, and the number of voters above 80 years are 84,917.

Javagal Srinath, a former player of the Indian international cricket team, has been selected as the Mysuru district election ambassador, and along with Srinath, transgender, centenarians and sports professionals have also been invited. He said that the increase in voter turnout is being prioritised through this.

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth said that there are already 10 check posts functioning in city limits, but only police were there till yesterday. Now along with our team there will also be staff from the Centre. There will be inspection 24 hours a day. All those with rowdy activities have already been moved out. 25 lakh in cash and 25 kg of ganja have been seized so far.

The Commissioner explained that there is some confusion in Chamundeshwari and Varuna areas, some parts are under the urban area and some parts come under the district limits.

Mysuru district Superintendent ofPolice Seema Latkar informed that Rs 41 lakhs has been seized in Mysuru rural areas so far. A total of 68 liquor cases have been registered. There are 1493 rowdy sheeters and 3 people have already been deported. 9 have been under process. Five para military force will come to Mysuru district. 1942 polling booths have been established in the district.

Out of these 385 have been identified as sensitive polling stations.

Tight security has been made at the Bavali check post on the highway to Kerala. Along with this, there will also be a surprise check post which will function in outskirts of city and will also change frequently.