Cross-media artist exhibits her artwork at Chitrakala Parishath

Bengaluru: The Palace of Joy, an exhibition of artworks by Namitaa, a cross-media artist was inaugurated by Uma Nagraj, an accomplished artist and Carnatic music vocalist and Dr. H B Tripathi, renowned scientist, on Tuesday at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. The exhibition which is being held from November 28-30, showcases Namitaa's splendid strokes with the style of realism, which is inspiring, encouraging, delighting and brings humanity together.

Hailing from the Himalayan town of Nainital, Namitaa works on canvas, clay and ceramics. Through the riot of her kaleidoscopic colours, she aims to express the essence of beauty which is in unison with the thoughts of Buddhist philosopher, Dr Daisaku Ikeda: "Unless we view things with our hearts, we can see nothing. But if we look at the world with a love of life it will reveal its beauty to us."

The subjects of Namitaa's paintings encompass portrait and landscape art with a tireless endeavour to capture expressions and the true spirit of her subjects. She states, "children and their captivating smiles make them my favourite and compelling subject".

The mediums used to artistically depict her subjects are watercolours, oil, acrylics and mixed media. While acrylics become her medium to create a quick piece of art, Mysore style of painting evinces her patience and eye for detail in portraying the richness of this complex and appealing art.

Namitaa conducts art classes and creative workshops for children. She makes use of art as a tool to help children overcome internal barriers, thereby enabling them to realise their full potential.