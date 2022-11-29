Cruise ship season begins in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port on Monday welcomed the first cruise ship of the season after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The first ship to arrive ringing the new season was "MS Europa 2" which berthed today at the port carrying 271 passengers and 373 crew members sailing under the flag of Malta (Europe). The season has re-opened after a gap of two years since the COVID pandemic shook the world. NMPA's international cruise terminal was prepped up for the welcome of cruise passengers, arrangements were done for the medical screening of passengers, 11 immigrations and 4 customs counters were set, 6 coaches of buses and cars, 15 prepaid taxis, were kept ready for the passengers. A meditation centre was also set up by the Department of AYUSH and cultural programmes portraying the Indian mythology for the passenger's experience.

The passengers visited various tourist points in and around Mangalore such as St. Aloysius, Kadri temple, Kudroli Temple, local market, cashew factory, Udupi temple, Gomateshwara, 1000 Pillar Temple & Forum Fiza Mall. After savouring the ethnic tradition and cultural experience the passengers embarked back to their ship with fond memories of Mangalore and the cruise vessel sailed towards its next stop at Cochin Port.