Cry for Chikkodi as separate district going unheard for 25 yrs

Belagavi: The people of Chikkodi in Belagavi district have been demanding separate district by bifurcating the district . During tenure of former Chief Minister J H Patel in 1997- Bagalkot, Gadag, Haveri, Chamarajanagar were declared separate districts. Though Chikkodi was in list it was omitted at the last hour, but Vijayanagara become district with less population! The struggle for the separate district has been going on for 25 years

But as the elections are approaching, the political leaders have entered the arena with the weapon of separate district struggle. Yesterday's protest led by Chikkodi Sadalaga Constituency MLA Ganesh Hukkeri has attracted a lot of discussion in the public sphere. Belagavi is the most populous district of the state. This district has two and a half Lok Sabha, 18 assembly constituencies and two MLC constituencies.

But due to the lack of will power of the political leaders of this part, Chikkodi still remains a part of Belagavi district. A protest was organized in Chikkodi on Thursday under the leadership of Chikkodi Sadalaga Constituency MLA Ganesh Hukkeri, Chinchali Allama Prabhu Swamiji and pro-Kannada organizations. Hundreds of people participated in the protest. The protest started from Chikkodi Bus Stand's Mahaveera Circle and proceeded till Basaveshwar Circle.

During the winter session, MLA Ganesh Hukkeri informed that more than five thousand people will go to Belgaum from Yadura village of Chikkodi on December 23 and appeal to the CM and the Speaker. As the session approaches (winter session) there is a lot of discussion in the public about the district struggle which has come to the fore again. Though there is a wide demand the government has responded accordingly.

'The leaders says that we stand very strongly for this struggle. But it is our wish that this struggle should end through the MLAs of this part. The state government declared Vijayanagara, a sparsely populated city, as a district. We have to fight in the same way. Belagavi is a large district and people of Athani , a taluk center have to depend on Belgavi for their work. The people have to spend two hours to travel district headquarters from Athani which is at a distance of 112 kilometres' said Ganesh Hukkeri.

The poor and marginal farmers can't spend this much of time and money to visit district headquarters. Thus, the burden of expenses is increasing for the people of the border areas. Since last 25 years, the struggle for Chikkodi district is being continued. if Chikkodi becomes a district, it will benefit the border people and the majority. But it is unfortunate that the ongoing struggle for Chikkodi district is becoming a political stalemate.­