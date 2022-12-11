Cultural city would get peripheral ring road: MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: The DPR (Detailed Project Report) required for the construction of the Peripheral Ring Road is being prepared. The tender will be called in the first week of January 2023, said local MP Pratap Simha. After holding a meeting of officials at the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Saturday, Simha told reporters that there have been proposals and discussions about the construction of a peripheral ring road since the past. However, there was no clear decision.

We have been considering this seriously for the last 6 months,' he said. He said ' We had met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who came here on June 5, the then president of MUDA, HV Rajiv, Commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar were also there and asked for the grant. Gadkari has promised to provide grants. While preparing the DPR, he has also suggested that clusters should be made here and there to facilitate the health sector, education, industry etc. DPR is being designed accordingly. For this, the cooperation of Bangalore-Mysore Expressway Project Director Sridhar is being given to MUDA officials', he informed.

The road will be an average of 5 to 20 km from the existing ring road, can pass in range. It will be based on space availability. A total of 102-km length road would come up . There will be a road. If villages are going to be amalgamated for land acquisition for roads, people will oppose. People have an emotional attachment to the town. It cannot be compromised. Therefore, land has to be obtained in fields (green fields). This will also benefit the farmers,' he said. He said there should be no need to build lower bridge and upper bridge. Our aim is to be complementary to industrial development. This is very important for the future of Mysore. Otherwise the city will become another Bangalore. He said that the officials have been instructed that 40 to 50 acres of land should be reserved and plans should be made for the construction of the township. If clusters are made side by side on the peripheral ring road, MUDA will also get income. He explained that a DPR containing all this should be prepared without any loopholes and the tender process would be started. The intention is to start the work in two years. Muda officials are actively working in this regard. He said that the amount required will be known after the DPR is ready. Muda Commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar, SE Channakesava, City Planning Member R. Sesha, Bangalore-Mysore Expressway Planning Director Sridhar were presenr.