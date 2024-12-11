Cyclonic Storms over the Bay of Bengal: Karnataka to Witness Heavy Rainfall

Bengaluru: A new low-pressure system is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days, raising the possibility of two more cyclonic storms forming. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating heavy rainfall across Karnataka over the next three days.

Rainfall is expected in Bengaluru and other parts of the state from December 13 for four days, as per the IMD's advisory.

A yellow alert has been declared for the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Kodagu, Kolar, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru.

Moderate rainfall is forecasted in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Davangere, and Chamarajanagar, while dry weather will prevail in other regions. Rainfall has already been reported in places like Hadagalli, Puttur, Annigere, Harapanahalli, Uppinangady, Bailhongal, Mulki, Panambur, Hunasagi, Gadag, Mudgal, Badami, Munirabad, Davangere, Balehonnur, Jayapura, and Sringeri.

In Chamarajanagar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.6°C. Bengaluru experienced an overcast sky today, with temperature readings showing a maximum of 28.7°C and a minimum of 17.9°C at HAL. Other locations in the city recorded maximum temperatures ranging from 29.8°C to 30.8°C and minimums between 18.6°C and 19.8°C.

The "Fengal" cyclonic storm, which had entered Karnataka from Tamil Nadu, has now shifted towards the Arabian Sea. Over the past week, the state has endured a combination of rain, strong winds, and cold conditions, leaving residents grappling with disruptions. While Karnataka is recovering from the impact of "Fengal," the IMD warns of the potential formation of two additional cyclonic systems over the Bay of Bengal.