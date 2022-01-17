Dalits assaulted for eating Pani Puri in ‘upper caste’ street

Mysuru: Police arrested six persons on charges of assaulting Scheduled Caste men for visiting their street to eat Pani puri on Friday. The incident reported from Arasinakere in Jayapura Hobali of Mysuru taluk. Police arrested Murthy, Sachin, Navin, Mahadeva swamy, Chandan



and Santhosh on charges of asault and abusing in name of caste. All accused assaulted Sowbagya, Dileep, Chandan, Madhukara and Prasanna for visiting their street on Friday evening.

It is said that the accused trespassed in to complainant's house and assaulted them. All were admitted to KR Hospital for treatment. Jayapura police registered a case.

On Sunday, SP R Chetan visited Jayapura and gathered information from victims and warned assailants' families such incidents should not recur.