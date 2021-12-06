Danger lurks on pothole-filled MM hills road; devotees cry for repair

Chamarajanagara: The road leading to the famous Male Mahadeshwara Hills is filled with potholes giving motorists goosebumps. The recent rains have left the 18-km stretch, from Talabetta to Mahadeshwara hill road in Hanoor taluk in a battered condition for over a month. Two-wheeler riders are bearing the brunt of the pothole-filled road.

Everyday thousands of devotees from various parts of the State as well as from Chennai and Ooty visit the temple which is a famous pilgrimage of South India.

Apart from vehicles carrying pilgrims, goods vehicles ply on the road which connects Tamil Nadu via Palar. In spite of the fact that the road is a lifeline in the area, no measures have been taken to develop it. The PWD officials just fill the pits whenever people complain and wash of their hands.

This road passes through the Male Mahadeswara Wildlife Sanctuary. Being an environmentally sensitive area, there are certain restrictions on developmental activities. However, the existing road is quite wide at some points and there is no problem repairing or developing it. What lacks is will power and commitment of authorities.

Repairs are carried out half-heartedly once in a while leaving the road vulnerable to damage frequently as rainfall is high in the area. In the absence of proper drainage system, rainwater erodes the road. One complaint that is common from drivers and pilgrims is that the contractors do not use correct proportion of tar in repairing the road. The temple earns more than Rs one crore a day, yet authorities don't bother about providing a good road to devotees.

Speaking to The Hans India, Male Mahadeshwara hills PWD Assistant Executive Engineer Satish Chandra said that the road has been damaged badly due to continuous rains.

The department already has sent a proposal to the chief engineers in Bengaluru to repair the stretch. The work will begin soon after getting the approval and budget sanction from higher authorities.