Dasara elephants clash in Mysuru Palace

Mysuru: Atense situation unfolded at the Mysuru Palace premises on Friday night when two elephants, brought in for the grand Dasara festivities, were involved in an unexpected altercation. Dhananjaya, one of the participating elephants, suddenly began chasing another elephant named Kanjan, leading to a chaotic scene in and around the palace grounds. The incident began around 7:45 pm whenDhananjaya, without warning, charged toward Kanjan, who was standing nearby. Startled by the sudden attack, Kanjan broke free and started running across the palace premises. As the pursuit continued, Kanjan broke through the barricades near the Jayamarthanda Gate and ventured onto the main road outside the palace, heading toward DoddakereMaidan.

The situation created panic among those present at the palace and nearby areas, with pedestrians and vehicles stopping abruptly as Kanjan bolted. However, thanks to the swift action and expertise of mahouts, the situation was brought under control.

The mahouts managed to calm Dhananjaya, prompting Kanjan to stop as well. Kanjan was then led back to safety within the palace premises, preventing what could have been a major mishap.

It’s noteworthy that Kanjan had recently recovered from a leg injury sustained during his transportation to Mysuru for the Dasara festival, and his unusual behaviour during the altercation has raised concerns.