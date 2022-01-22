Date Sheet For The Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 Has Been Announced

The dates for the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 have been issued by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB. The Board has also released the date sheet for the Class 10 Preparatory Exams, according to latest updates. These exams will be held from February 21 to February 26, 2022, according to this schedule. On the official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, candidates may learn more about the examinations.

The SSLC Exams in Karnataka in 2022 would be conducted in a paper-based format. The KSEEB had already announced the whole date sheet on January 7, 2022, indicating that the tests would take place in offline mode from March 28 to April 11, 2022. Perhaps most of the class 10 preparatory exams will be taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. The papers would end at 1:30 p.m. on some days. Candidates must consult the entire date sheet to determine the exact timings.

The aim to conduct preparatory examination for Class 10 will provide an opportunity for all pupils to better prepare for their main exams. It would also familiarise them with the actual exam and assist them in gaining an understanding of the kind of questions and paper patterns that will be presented.

Meanwhile, the government of Tamil Nadu has planned to conduct semester exams online. Tamil Nadu's Minister of Higher Education, K Ponmudy, has announced that all semester examinations in colleges across the state will be administered online. He also mentioned that the semester examinations for fourth-year students will be done only in an offline format. The semester exams will begin on February 1, 2022, and end on February 20, 2022.