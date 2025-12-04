Datta Jayanti procession concludes peacefully in Chikkamagaluru amid heavy security

Chikkamagaluru The second-day Datta Jayanti procession organised under the leadership of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal concluded peacefully on Wednesday, with massive participation and tight security arrangements across the city.

More than 6,000 police personnel were deployed as part of an extensive security cover, supported by 10 surveillance drones monitoring the entire route. The festive procession, marked by loud DJ music, traditional performances and a huge turnout of youth, moved through major parts of Chikkamagaluru without any untoward incident.

The event began with special puja to the idol of Sri Dattatreya placed on a decorated tractor at Kamadhenu Mahaganapati Temple. Firebrand Hindutva leaders C.T. Ravi and Pramod Muthalik flagged off the procession, which featured cultural teams including doll dance artistes, chende troupes, Nashik dhol players and village instrumental groups.

The procession passed through Basavanahalli Main Road, Hanumanthappa Circle and MG Road before reaching Azad Park. A noticeable feature of this year’s celebration was the enthusiastic participation of youngsters. Separate DJ sound systems were arranged for men and women, and the crowd danced energetically for nearly five hours. As the procession neared Hanumanthappa Circle, colourful lighting added to the festive mood, prompting celebratory dancing led by local youth and activists. Videos captured by drones showed people waving saffron shawls and swaying mobile flashlights while dancing.

Despite the high-decibel music and large gatherings, organisers instructed volunteers to maintain order. When an ambulance passed through the route, the dancing crowd immediately cleared the way, drawing appreciation from onlookers.

According to officials, over 15,000 people participated in the event. After the long procession, a religious gathering was held at Azad Park. Police officials confirmed that the entire stretch of the event remained incident-free and expressed relief at the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Security forces, who had been on high alert due to the scale of the event and past tensions surrounding Datta Peetha, stated that the use of drones significantly helped in crowd management. Authorities also thanked local residents for their cooperation in ensuring a peaceful celebration.

The Datta Jayanti festivities will continue with devotional programmes at the Inam Dattatreya Peetha in the coming days.