Datta Mala Abhiyan launched in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: The 21st Annual Dattamala Abhiyan has commenced in Chikkamagaluru, on Tuesday drawing thousands of devotees and raising expectations for a large-scale, peaceful celebration. Organized by Sri Rama sena, This year’s Dattamala campaign is notable for the participation of BJP leaders for the first time in two decades, alongside the seven-day fasting ritual of the Dattamaladharis, who don traditional garlands in dedication to Sri Gurudattatreya.

The Dattamala Abhiyan, centred at the Bababudan Swami Dargah Inam Dattapeeth in Chikkamagaluru—often referred to as the “Ayodhya of Karnataka”—is expected to host special events, including a grand Shobhayatra and homa-havan on November 10.

Key BJP figures like former MP Pratap Simha, MLC CT Ravi, and Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Madhavi Lata will attend, marking a significant moment as the event extends invitations to political figures from the BJP after a gap of 20 years.

Security in Chikkamagaluru district has been significantly heightened. Local police have declared a seven-day high alert, urging all participants to maintain peace and avoid provocative actions.

The district administration has also advised activists to refrain from chanting controversial slogans, hoping for a smooth and respectful observance. Meanwhile, coffeegrowers in the area, who rely heavily on tourism and a stable environment, have expressed a desire for the celebrations to proceed without incident.

In anticipation of the event, Hindu activists have emphasized their longstanding position on the Dattapeeth’s religious significance. Devotees advocate for the site to be recognized strictly as a Hindu shrine , free from any Islamic influence, and have even suggested relocating certain structures within the premises.

Adding to the momentum, Hindu priests have been appointed to Dattapeeth, where devotees will engage in prayers three times a day. Some activists have issued a call for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to attend and don the Dattamala, showing solidarity in settling the ongoing religious identity issues at the site.

This year’s Dattamala Abhiyan, dedicated to Sri Guru Dattatreya, is predicted to be one of the largest and most significant in its 21-year history. The district police and administration have put extensive measures in place to manage the crowd and ensure that the event concludes peacefully, aligning with the hopes of local residents and businesses.