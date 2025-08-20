Davanagere DC bans DJs for Ganesh immersion, Eid processions

Davanagere: District administration has denied permission for DJs during Ganesh immersion and Eid Milad processions this year. Deputy Commissioner Dr. G.M. Gangadharaswamy issued strict instructions, stressing cultural performances instead of loud DJ music.

Chairing a peace meeting at the Tungabhadra Hall in the DC’s office, the commissioner said Ganesh idols can be installed only for 21 days. The decision follows last year’s stone-pelting incident during a Ganesh procession, prompting stricter measures this year. Both processions must adhere to police-prepared route maps, he added.

The DC cautioned that alcohol consumption or unruly behavior during religious processions will not be tolerated. More than 3,000 CCTV cameras are monitoring sensitive locations, and strict action will be taken against those spreading misinformation on social media. He further warned that individuals inciting communal clashes will face externment orders. Already, 12 of the 27 identified troublemakers have been externed from the district, while others remain under close watch.

Expressing displeasure during the meeting, Dr. Gangadharaswamy reprimanded participants attempting to provoke: “Are you here to incite or to cooperate? Sit down.” He reminded that last year’s unrest necessitates strict vigilance this time.

The DC reiterated that DJs are completely banned during Ganesh and Eid Milad processions. Instead, organizers have been advised to hire traditional cultural troupes like dollu and kamsale, supporting local artists. “In earlier days, we heard devotional songs and Rajkumar’s classics during festivals. Now it is being replaced with provocative DJ tracks like ‘Hodi Maga,’ which is unacceptable,” he remarked.

He emphasized that religious celebrations should remain peaceful, devotional, and culturally enriching rather than being marred by loud music or clashes.