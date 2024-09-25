DCM DK Shivakumar makes city rounds at night to check pothole closing works

Bengaluru: Since the dead line given by DCM DK Shivakumar to close potholes in Bengaluru has expired, he has inspected the road works in the city late at night. Because of this, the officials were in a frenzy late at night in the capital. The workers were quick in fixing the potholes. DCM DK Shivakumar undertook city rounds at late night.

The city also known as the Silicon City, the hub of technology, Bengaluru had become popular for being the capital of potholes. Responding to this, Bengaluru district in-charge and DCM DK Shivakumar had given BBMP a deadline of 15 days to close the deadly potholes.

Accordingly, the officers and staff were diligently working day and night to fix the potholes. Later they gave a report to DCM along with photo and video. To check on the report given by the authorities? DK Shivakumar went around the city at night to see the truth.

DCM DK Sivakumar, who left his residence in Sadashivanagar, undertook night rounds to check the closure of the potholes around 11.45 pm. First, DK Shivakumar paid a visit to Jayamahal Road, dug with a spear in his hand, scraped his feet and inspected the work. The DCM, who was not satisfied with this, also gave the spear into others hand and asked them to dig. At this time NA Harris, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath were present.

DCM arrived at Trinity Junction at 12.17 midnight via Mahatma Gandhi Road from Jayamahal Road. There too, he checked with his hand and checked that the pothole was closed. After Trinity Junction, DK Shivakumar arrived directly at Domlur Flyover at 12.35 midnight.

Personally inspected the closure of potholes around Domlur flyover and got an explanation from the officials. DK Shivakumar, who gave entry to Neelasandra from Domlur flyover, dug and checked the quality of the work. After that, they had a light meal at the Mother Teresa Circle and moved on.

After having a meal, DCM DK, directly arrived at the Lalbagh West Gate and inspected the closure of the pothole.

Later, he personally inspected the closure of potholes on South End Circle, Jayanagar and Banashankari roads. DCM DK Shivakumar, who was not satisfied with this, said that he will take the report and go on a bike to check it. The DCM has seriously considered to free the roads from potholes in Bengaluru, he has inspected the work overnight and has given a tough task to the officials.