Decision in Advisory Committee to release water from Tungabhadra Reservoir till November 30

Koppal: There is currently 88 TMC of water stored in Tungabhadra Reservoir, and a decision has been taken to release 4100 cusecs of water to the left bank main canal till November 30, Koppal District In-charge Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Chairman of Irrigation Advisory Committee said.

He was addressing a press conference after the 119th Irrigation Advisory Committee meeting on Tungabhadra Project and Vijayanagar Canals held under his chairmanship at Munirabad KADA office.

The use of water is based on the availability of water storage in the reservoir. He said that a decision has been taken in the advisory committee to release 1300 cusecs to the right bank upper level canal, 850 cusecs to the right bank lower level canal, 270 cusecs to the Raya Basavanna canal and 25 cusecs to the Tungabhadra left bank upper level canal till November 30 or depending on the availability of water under the canal.

Out of the present 88 TMC of water in the Tungabhadra Reservoir, the state's share is 65 TMC. 10 TMC has already been used and 3 TMC water has been diverted to Andhra. On the basis of inflow, it has been decided to divert this above amount of water to the current canal. Drinking water is not a problem. It is also our wish that both the crops should be watered. A decision will be taken in October about releasing water to the second crop. A detailed discussion took place in the meeting and the farmers put many demands before the meeting. Shivraj Tangadagi informed that a date will be fixed soon for the four district ministers to hold a meeting.

He answered the questions of reporters that the District Collector will hold a meeting with the officials of the Irrigation Department to prevent unauthorized use of water.

Ministers Sharan Prakash Patil, NS Bosraj, B Nagendra, MPs Kardi Sanganna, Y Devendrappa, Amaresh Naik, MLAs K Raghavendra Hitnal, HR Gaviyappa, Hampanagowda Batherli, G Janardhan Reddy, Basavanagowda Thuruvihal, S Shivraj Patil, BM Nagaraj, Sharanegowda Bijapur, farmer leader Chamarasa Patil, and other officials including Koppala, Bellary, Raichur District Commissioners were present.



There is still no future for BJP and JDS



Responding to a reporter's question whether the Bombay Boys who left the party and joined the BJP will return to the Congress, the minister said, "I have no information about this." Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and High Command will take a decision in this regard. BJP and JDS have no future in the state in the coming days. Therefore, there will be no MLA from those parties in the coming days, he said.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is frustrated and is making false accusations. He said that his allegations have no merit.