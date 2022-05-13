Decision on cabinet expansion soon: BS Yediyurappa

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the party high command would take a decision in the next couple of days on cabinet expansion. Speaking to media persons here, he refused to say anything about his son B Y Vijayendra's induction into the cabinet. He was also tight-lipped on the fate of 17 leaders from Congress and JD(S) who defected and helped the BJP form the government.

On senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah repeatedly saying that the State BJP government is the most corrupt and inefficient one, Yediyurappa said, "They are so weak that they keep uttering something or the other. The whole world knows how corrupt the Siddaramaiah government was when it was at the helm of affairs. As the Opposition leader, he should know how to behave."