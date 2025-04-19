  • Menu
Decision on caste census unlikely in near future: K’taka mantri

BENGALURU: Karnataka public works department minister Satish Jarkiholi on Friday said a decision on the Social and Educational Survey report, popularly referred to as caste census, is unlikely in the near future and may take upto a year due to the complexities involved.

He also cautioned that any misstep in addressing the concerns raised by various castes over the report may cause problems for the ruling Congress party in the future.

His remarks came a day after a special cabinet meeting convened to deliberate on the caste census report ended without any concrete decision amid internal differences within the government.

