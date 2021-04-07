Decision on invoking ESMA depending on situation: CM BS Yediyurappa

Belagavi: With bus services being hit across the State, due to the strike by road transport corporation employees, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday indicated that a decision on invoking Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) will be taken depending on the situation.

Pointing out that the public were inconvenienced, he called on striking employees to get back to work.

The CM also alleged that "selfish motives" of some people were behind the strike.

"We have fulfilled 8 of their (workers) nine demands, despite this they are adamant and have stopped buses, and are creating trouble for the public. I appeal to them, get back to work, we can talk," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the government has agreed for an 8 per cent increase in salary as an interim relief, but it cannot be implemented immediately as the model code of conduct is in place and a letter has been sent to the Election Commission seeking permission.

"Though we have made alternative arrangements with the help of private operators, still they (RTC workers) going for a strike, which is wrong... they should not give room for us to take strict measures and cooperate," he added. Alleging that despite knowing the reality some people are behind the strike for their "selfish motive", Yediyurappa said we will wait and see today and tomorrow and take strict action depending on the situation.

Asked if the government will invoke ESMA, he said, "we are discussing everything, depending on the situation, we will take appropriate decisions."

Responding to a question on complaints regarding private services including buses, autos and cabs charging exorbitantly, the CM said strict instructions have been given in this regard and on receiving any complaint action will be taken.

"I appeal to them (private operators) not to charge exorbitantly taking advantage of the situation.. we will not allow it," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the Transport portfolio too said despite the government stating that it was ready for pay hike after permission from the election commission, some people have intentionally pushed for strike.

"I wont say those behind it are from political parties or others, it will be known in the days to come.." he said without revealing much.