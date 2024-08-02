Decision on rejecting Kasturi Rangan report will be made after discussions: CM Siddaramaiah

Madikeri: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that it has been decided to reject the Kasturi Rangan report. A decision will be made after further discussions with the Forest Minister.



He was speaking at a press meet held after inspecting the landslide and flood-affected areas today. The CM noted that Rs 746 crores are available in the state, and 46 crores are in the Kodagu DC's PD account. He explained that additional funds will be provided if necessary.

As incessant rain continues, it becomes difficult to repair the landslide areas. Landslides have occurred in 20 places, while small-scale landslides have occurred in many other locations. Fortunately, there have been no casualties, though many people are injured. 67 houses have been completely destroyed, and 176 houses have been partially damaged. There have also been incidents of complete and partial damage within the last 24 hours.

A compensation of Rs 1.20 lakh will be provided, and a house will also be built. Rs 50,000 will be given to partially damaged houses, Rs 43,000 will be provided from state government funds. Funds have already been transferred directly to the victims' accounts. 16 cattle have died. Compensation of Rs 35,000 each has been provided. Fourteen relief camps have been opened, with 186 people in 10 of these camps.





Horticultural crops on 28 hectares have been damaged. It is directed to conduct a joint survey by the Coffee Board and the Revenue Department. 2,708 electric poles have fallen, out of which all except 150 have been restored. 47 damaged transformers have been reinstalled.



344 km of public and district panchayat roads have been damaged. It is directed to carry out repair work on these roads on a priority basis. We have received 50% more rainfall than usual this time. Along with precautionary measures, relief work is being carried out immediately after the disaster. A clear instruction has been given to complete the landslide repair work of the Deputy Commissioner's office by December. On the same occasion, the CM said he will visit Shiradi Ghat to inspect the calamities. He stated that a decision will be made after reviewing the GSI report for a permanent solution to the landslide areas.

District In-charge Minister Bosaraju, MLAs Ponnanna, Manthar Gowda, former Minister Nanaiah, and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh were present at the meeting.