Delay in penal action against flexes and banners in city 

Bengaluru: There is a rule that a case should be registered in the local police station against those who install flexes and banners anywhere under the jurisdiction of BBMP. However, for the last one and a half months, the BBMP officials have not registered a case against anyone and not even a single rupee has been charged.

The advertisement display which spoils the beauty and environment of the city is prohibited. As per the High Court order and the decision taken in the BBMP council meeting, the display of advertisements is completely prohibited except in certain cases. In particular, it has been informed that installation of flex and banners cannot be done.

In this regard, the BBMP Advertisement Bye-law 2006 has been amended and the revenue department officials have been empowered to take action against the unauthorized advertisers. However, the revenue officials of BBMP, who did not take adequate action regarding the unauthorized advertisement, have shown irresponsibility by not collecting even a single rupee from January 2023 till now.

As calculated by BBMP revenue department officials, since 1 January, around 8,424 unauthorized flexes and banners have been installed in the city. Out of which 7,847 flexes and banners have already been cleared. However, the BBMP zonal officials have not come forward to issue notices against those who have installed flexes and banners in an unauthorized manner. According to the zone wise information given by the BBMP officials, most flexes and banners have been installed in Mahadevapura. Around 4,897 flex, banners have been installed in Mahadevapura single zone. Information has been given that not a single flex or banner has been identified in the same east zone.

Also, all the flexes and banners installed in Mahadevapura, North and Bommanahalli zones have been cleared and it has been informed that there are no flexes and banners at present. There are only 270 flexes and banners in the same Yelahanka zone and no action has been taken so far to clear them. In order to avoid the menace of flexes and banners, there is an order that the Corporation Zonal Officers should file 10 cases each in the local police stations against unauthorized installation every month. The Chief Commissioner has repeatedly warned that action will be taken against the officials who violate it. However, it seems that the zonal officials did not pay heed to the order of the Chief Commissioner. Recently, the High Court had taken BBMP to task over unauthorized flexes and banners. Also, since 2018, the High Court has been repeatedly reprimanding the BBMP's actions for preventing the installation of flexes and banners. However, BBMP officials have failed to take action. Now, after the High Court's trial on Thursday, the officials of the revenue department have held a series of meetings on Friday and are going to give strict instructions to the zonal officials. In this regard, an order is being made regarding the distribution of work of officers on Monday.

The zonal authorities have been instructed to take strict action against those installing flex and banners. Disciplinary action will be taken against the officers who fail to file a case, in case of penalty, said Tushar Girinath, BBMP Chief Commissioner.