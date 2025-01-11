Demand rises for registration of revenue plots in B’luru limits

Bengaluru: Builders and site owners presented a joint petition before the District Collector demanding that the state government provide e-khata to the revenue plots already constructed within the Bengaluru city limits and protect the public interest. A meeting was held at the Bangalore City Zilla Panchayat Hall under the chairmanship of District Collector G Jagadish and G.P. CEO K.S. Lathakumari to find a solution to the problem faced by the official plots constructed legally in the city in obtaining e-khata. However, more than the problems in obtaining e-khata, the problems faced by the revenue plot owners whose land has not been converted were heard.

Earlier, registration of revenue plots was going on. However, recently it has been closed. Three lakh people in the city, who could not buy large sites after getting approval from the BDA, have paid money and signed agreements for revenue plots. What will be their situation if the plots are not registered? Therefore, the public present at the meeting requested that the registration of revenue plots be allowed.

Poor farmers who have 4-5 guntas of land are unable to sell one gunta and make a living. They are not even getting loans from banks. What will be the situation of those who have invested lakhs of rupees in revenue plots and signed agreements. The previous government had suggested giving 11B account to revenue plots. However, it was mentioned that it is not a transaction. Due to this, loans are not being available

The government alone is not allowing the registration of revenue plots. When the public unraveled the problems one after another, saying that this has made the lives of lakhs of poor people barren, Deputy Commissioner Jagadish sat helplessly and showed the shortcomings in the system.

If you sell a plot that already has e-property after getting approval from the competent authority and go to the registrar’s office for re-registration, the e-khata is not displayed. The system is in place where the land conversion property is registered in someone else’s name, but even if the record is recorded, the RTC is given in the name of the original owner. Due to this, the buyers are facing a lot of problems.

E-khata should be given for all properties within 250 meters of the village police station. The green belt area should be extended to 30 km around the city. The Apartment Act should be implemented soon. Tens of problems were heard that e-khata is not being given to properties approved in 2003 because the software has not been updated.

It was learned from the meeting that there are no problems in getting e-khata for official plots. However, more problems and requests have been submitted regarding revenue plots. They will be reviewed and a proposal will be submitted to the government. However, no revenue plots will be allowed for any reason. The government will take a decision regarding the existing revenue plots, said G Jagadish, District Collector, Bangalore City. Bangalore City, Zilla Panchayat, CEO, K S Latha Kumari said that a comprehensive proposal will be submitted to the government to find solutions after listening to the problems faced by the public and builders.