Democratising access to food among the vulnerable

Bengaluru: The Akshaya Patra Foundation and Swiggy have collaborated to extend Covid-19 food relief in multiple locations across the country. The partnership will enable Akshaya Patra to feed more than 2.5 lakh meals to daily-wage earners, migrant labourers and rough sleepers in various locations. In the first phase, 1 lakh meals were served in Delhi, Bangalore, Lucknow and Hyderabad during Aug-Sept 2021.



Shivcharan, Pulugurtha, SVP, Business,Swiggy said: "Swiggy is synonymous with delivering food to tens of millions of users throughout the country. We also understand we have a role in democratising access to food among the most vulnerable population in our country. We are partnering with Akshaya Patra in our commitment to reducing food insecurities in the different communities in the country by taking food to those who need it the most." Speaking about the partnership, Sundeep Talwar, CMO, Akshaya Patra, said, "We are honoured to associate with Swiggy and thankful for their support towards our relief feeding efforts in these times of adversity. Such partnerships play a crucial role in ensuring the sustainability that is integral to humanitarian relief efforts. Their contribution will enable us to serve over 2.5 lakh packed meals to people from vulnerable communities in several cities across the country. We are glad to have Swiggy as our partner and hope that this collaboration will be the first of many to follow."

He further added, "I want to thank the central government and State governments for providing us this opportunity to serve children and communities during the pandemic, and supporting and encouraging our efforts all along."