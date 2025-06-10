Dengue threat rises in coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: As monsoon rains sweep through Dakshina Kannada district, health authorities have raised an alert over a rising number of dengue cases, urging residents to take proactive steps to prevent mosquito breeding.

District Health Officer Dr H R Thimmayya reported that 10 confirmed dengue cases were recorded in May, with additional suspected cases emerging, particularly in the taluks of Beltangady, Sullia, and Bantwal.

Though the overall number of confirmed cases this year — 43 between January and May — is significantly lower than the 534 cases reported during the same period last year, officials warn that the current spell of continuous rainfall has increased the risk of water stagnation and mosquito breeding.

“If neglected, dengue can be fatal. People must remain vigilant and take immediate steps to eliminate breeding sites around their homes and farms,” Dr Thimmayya said. To combat the spread of the virus, the district administration has declared every Friday as ‘Dry Day’, encouraging residents to empty and clean water storage containers such as tanks, barrels, and drums, and to ensure all water-holding vessels are properly covered.

Special advisory for farmers

The health department has issued a special advisory for farmers, particularly those in rubber and areca nut plantations, where water tends to accumulate in latex collection cups or plantation ditches — prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Rubber farmers have been asked to empty cups regularly, while areca nut growers are advised to monitor for stagnant water in and around their estates.

In high-risk zones, health teams have begun door-to-door surveys, inspecting 50 households in the vicinity of confirmed cases. The teams are tasked with identifying and eliminating mosquito breeding sources and educating residents on preventive measures.

Dr Thimmayya also warned against self-medication. “Symptoms such as sudden high fever, intense headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, nausea, or vomiting could indicate dengue. People should consult a doctor and avoid taking over-the-counter painkillers, which can dangerously lower platelet counts.”

With monsoon-related infections on the rise, health authorities stress that eliminating mosquito breeding sites and preventing bites remain the only effective ways to contain the spread of dengue.