Deputy CM Assures Housing Sites for Journalists Announcement soon DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, has pledged to allocate housing sites for journalists under priority schemes initiated by the government. Speaking at the Karnataka Media Academy Awards ceremony for 2023 and 2024, Shivakumar said, “We will soon formulate a programme to distribute housing sites to journalists. Discussions are underway, and an official announcement will be made shortly.”

The Deputy CM highlighted various initiatives to support journalists, including the provision of rural bus passes and the proposed introduction of health insurance. “We are considering prioritising housing sites for both rural and urban journalists to ensure they live with dignity. As the Bengaluru Development Minister, I assure you that this plan will be executed soon,” he added.

Press Freedom Unparalleled in Karnataka

Comparing Karnataka with other states, Shivakumar emphasised the freedom the press enjoys in the state. “During my visit to Tamil Nadu, I learnt from the Governor that the media there refrained from questioning political leaders, even under controversial circumstances. In Karnataka, however, journalists are free to criticise us, hold us accountable, and guide us. Media is the fourth pillar of democracy, and its role is crucial in correcting governance and upholding constitutional values,” he said.

Reviving Prestigious Awards

Shivakumar criticised the previous government for discontinuing several prestigious awards, including the TSR Award and Mohare Hanumantharaya Award. “Our government has revived these awards. We are also considering instituting an award in the name of Raghuram Shetty. Additionally, we have decided to increase the monetary value of the awards in response to rising costs,” he announced.

Tackling Fake News and Media Strength

Addressing the growing issue of misinformation, Shivakumar urged journalists to focus on combating fake news. “The media has the power to influence governments and leaders, but it is equally important to curb the spread of false information,” he stated. He also revealed plans to introduce a mass communication course in his educational institution this year.

A Call for Mutual Strength

The Deputy CM underscored the interdependence between the government and the media. “If you are strong, we are strong, and vice versa. Our government has launched five key welfare schemes despite economic challenges, allocating ₹56,000 crore to address inflation and support citizens. Critics have mocked these initiatives, but they are now being adopted in other states,” he said.

Shivakumar called on journalists to maintain Karnataka’s pride and integrity through ethical reporting. “Karnataka is renowned for its exceptional education system and high-quality human resources. You are no less competent than journalists from other states. I wish you all the best in your endeavours and hope for your continued support,” he concluded.