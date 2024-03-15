Devegowda kin contesting from BJP, JD(S) workers have to decide their future

Ramanagara: “Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr Manjunath is contesting from a party other than JD(S). In this case, the JD(S) workers should take their next decision,” said Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Constituency MP DK Suresh.

Suresh responded to media queries in Channapatna on Thursday. When asked about Dr Manjunath contesting from BJP against him in Bengaluru rural constituency, he replied, “I welcome Dr Manjunath’s entry into politics. He belongs to the Devegowda family. This is not new to me and DK Shivakumar’s politics. Therefore, the competition will be held under your (media) leadership.

When asked about the talk of Manjunath being soft spoken, He said, “I don’t care who is discussing what. Janata Dal workers should think about their son-in-law’s decision that Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy’s party is not right. “After Deve Gowda’s intelligent son-in-law chooses another party, his workers should decide the rest,” he said. When asked if the JD(S) is losing ground, he said, “I don’t know about that. All this is now being told by his son-in-law. Devegowda’s son-in-law is in the election fray.

I don’t know what Devegowda’s advice is. But the senior members of his family are making it clear that the party built by Deve Gowda is not popular now.

When JD(S) workers were asked what they should do, they said, “You have to continue the rest of the issue yourself when Deve Gowda’s son-in-law has decided that the party does not exist.”

When asked about Kumaraswamy’s statement that everyone should work together to teach a lesson to cruel men in Kanakapura, he said, “I will give an answer to Kumaraswamy after submitting the nomination papers.” When he was asked if Kumaraswamy was afraid of seeing Suresh, he said, “ His own family is saying that his party and his leadership do not exist,”.

When asked if he would invite the JD(S) party workers, he said, “When family members of JD(S) leaders are contesting elections under a different party symbol, what should JD(S) workers do? I invite JD(S) workers through media. I am son of Bangalore rural district. As your brother, I will work for the development of this district and its taluks and farmers. I call you with all my heart to forget your partisanship and come,” he said.

When asked about the start of a campaign on social media about family politics, he said, “I have nothing to do with what happens on social media. Like you are questioning me based on your opinion, they may be debating based on theirs. It has nothing to do with me. I can’t answer that.”

When asked about whether the activists at the grassroots level do not agree with the BJP and JD(S) alignment, he said, “I don’t know about that.

All I know is the same. “It is asking people for the work I have done,” he said.

When he was asked if Manjunath was being made a scapegoat, he said, “I don’t know if he is a goat or scapegoat. Ask those who understand.” When asked how people felt about Manjunath’s competition, he said, “I only knew him as Deve Gowda’s son-in-law. Now he is known as the alliance candidate. He has come to politics, so I have welcomed him,” he said.

When asked if people from Hassan are coming to defeat him, he said, “Don’t discuss everything in one day. I just got the ticket. Now BJP has not given ticket to those who built the party like Pratap Simmha and Kateel.

Those who said they will shoot me are now being rebel. I don’t know what is the story of those who are going to change the constitution. “I don’t know what the story will be,” he said.

When asked about Pratap Simmha praising you as a good worker, he said, “He and I worked together in the matter of making the Bangalore-Mysore Express Road. He and I have given advice and cooperation to each other while working on the development of the state and the development of the constituency. So, there is trust between us. Faith is different, party is different. It is different when it comes to politics,” he said.