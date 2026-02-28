Devotees protest POCSO case against Yadgir godman

The registration of a POCSO case against a self-styled godman Mallikarjun Mutya has sparked controversy and protests in Yadgir district, with devotees demanding immediate withdrawal of the case. The seer has approached the High Court’s Kalaburagi bench seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him.

The case pertains to allegations of inappropriate conduct with a minor girl. However, supporters of the seer have questioned the basis of the FIR, claiming that neither the minor nor her parents had filed an official complaint. Devotees have alleged procedural lapses, stating that the minor’s statement was not recorded before the FIR was registered.

A large gathering of devotees, along with local leaders from various political parties, was held at Mahal Roza Math to discuss the issue. Participants warned of district-wide protests if the case is not withdrawn. BJP leader Lalita, who attended the meeting, said that the administration had been given a two-day deadline to withdraw the case, failing which demonstrations would be intensified.

Police sources confirmed that notices had been issued to Mallikarjun Mutya for questioning. However, he has not yet appeared before investigators. The seer recently released a video statement from an undisclosed location, denying wrongdoing and asserting that he would cooperate with the legal process.

Meanwhile, the minor girl’s parents released a separate video statement from Solapur, alleging that certain videos circulating in connection with the case were edited or misrepresented. This has further complicated the situation and led to conflicting claims from different sides.

Officials from the district administration have refrained from commenting in detail, stating that the matter is under judicial consideration. Legal experts say the High Court hearing will be crucial in deciding the future course of the case.