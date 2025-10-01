Dhananjaya is lead elephant for Dasara procession: Min

Mysuru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has announced that elephant Dhananjaya will take on the role of Nishane Aane (lead elephant) and Gopi will serve as the Naupata Aane (guide elephant) in this year’s grand Dasara Jamboo Savari.

Briefing the media in Mysuru, the minister said that elephants Mahendra, Shreekanta, and Lakshmi will form the first row of the procession, while Kanjan, Bheema, and Ekalavya will march in the second.

The third row will include Prashanth, Sugreeva, and Hemavathi. Female elephants Kaveri and Roopa will flank the golden howdah bearer Abhimanyu, adding grace to the royal parade. Later in the evening, Minister Khandre inaugurated the Forest Department’s stall at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

The stall showcases Karnataka’s national parks, wildlife conservation and rehabilitation initiatives, forest protection efforts, operations to capture wild animals, wildfire management, and the sacrifices of forest martyrs.

The minister paid homage to the martyrs during his visit. On the occasion, Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan and Mysuru District Congress President Vijaykumar felicitated Minister Khandre.

The minister also visited the photo exhibition organized at Kalamandira by press photographers from various newspapers, appreciating their work in capturing the essence of Mysuru Dasara and forest life.