Dharmasthala case accused sent back to SIT custody

Belthangady: A local court on Wednesday remanded Chinnaiah, the key accused in the Dharmasthala case, back into the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) until September 6. Chinnaiah, who had been in SIT custody for 12 days, was produced before Judge Vijayendra H.T. of the Belthangady Additional Civil and First Class Magistrate Court at 3 PM, where the extension was granted.The accused was arrested on August 23 and has since been under SIT interrogation. Officials said the investigation team sought additional time to question him further in connection with allegations of serious offences in the case that has drawn significant public attention.

The SIT, constituted to probe the matter following widespread demands for an impartial inquiry, has been recording witness statements and verifying claims related to the case.