Dharmasthala case: Activists opposing temple authorities move K'taka HC, seek quashing of FIR

Bengaluru: The activists who made allegations of mass murders against the temple management in Dharmasthala, approached the Karnataka High Court on Thursday praying for quashing of the police notice issued to them and also sought quashing of the FIR by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) registered on their own complaint.

Activists Girish Mattennavar, Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi, T. Jayanth and Vittala Gowda have filed writ petition before the court through senior cousel S. Balan. The State of Karnataka, Director General and Inspector General of Police and Chief Investigation Officer of the SIT in Dharmasthala case are named as respondents.

The writ petition has been submitted under Article 226 and 227 of Constitution and under Section 528 of the BNS Act.

The petition states that the petitioners are aggrieved by a police notice dated Oct 24, issued under Section 35(3) of the BNSS, received through WhatsApp, directing them to appear before the 3rd Respondent-SIT, Belthangady on Oct 27 in Crime No. 39/2025 registered at Dharmasthala Police Station for offences under Sections 211(a), 336, 230, 231, 229, 227, 228, 240, 236, 233, and 248 of the BNS, 2023, pending before the Addl. Civil Judge and JMFC, Belthangady.

The notice also imposes certain conditions including non-interference with witnesses and full cooperation with investigation, failing which arrest is threatened, the petition states.

It is submitted that, the petitioners have been receiving notices and they have been interrogated more than 100 hours and on each day of their appearance, they were made to sit at 3rd respondent office between 10 a.m., to midnight.

The petitioners submitted that, they are social activist seeking justice for the hapeless and helpless, vulnerable and marginalized victims and they have been part of protest for justice to Soujanya, Padmalatha, Vedhavalli, over a period of 3 decades, which is not only their fundamental duty but also fundamental right guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) and 21 of Constitution of India which cannot be termed as violation of any law of the land. They further submit that, they are in public domain as justice seekers.

The petitioners stated that they humbly pray that the court may be pleased to stay the notice under Section 35(3) of BNS 2023 dated Oct 24 issued by Chief Investigation Officer, Special Investigation Team, Dharmastala cases. They have also sought quashing of the FIR against registered in crime no 39/2025 and quash the offences incorporated under Section 211 (a), 336, 230, 231, 228, 240, 236, 233, 248 of the BNS Act.

It can be recalled that in a major development on July 11, the unidentified complainant—who claimed he had been forced to bury the bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala—appeared before a court in Mangaluru district and recorded his statement.

He requested that the bodies be exhumed in his presence and alleged that the victims bore clear signs of sexual assault. According to him, the bodies were found without clothing or undergarments and had injuries consistent with violent sexual abuse.

These revelations had sent shockwaves across Karnataka and made national headlines.