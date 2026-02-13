Centre hatching conspiracy to close MGNREGS: Sharmila

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila has alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has hatched conspiracy to dilute Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for political reasons.

She addressed the public gathering at Upaadi Haami Parirakshana Yatra, organised by District Congress Committee on Thursday at Akkampet village of Manubolu mandal in the district.

Sharmila recalled that MGNREGS was introduced during Congress regime, headed by United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, with the aim of providing livelihood to poor and weaker sections.

The PCC chief alleged that BJP hatched conspiracy to wind up this scheme and renaming it as it is unable to digest MGNREGS has been implementing in the name of Mahatma Gandhi. She pointed out that it is unfortunate that MPs representing various parties from AP didn’t dare to question this issue during the ongoing Parliament sessions, as they turned behest at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their parties’ political benefits and vested interests.

Stating that the Central government had proposed to allocate only 60% of funds and asked the State governments to bear the remaining 40 per cent, Sharmila questioned, "Is it possible for AP to bear such a financial burden in the present financial crunch, which has been struggling with Rs 14 lakh crores borrowings?".

The PCC Chief has called upon the people of AP to support Congress in pressurising the Central government to continue MGNREGS with the same name and to solve other issues like SCS and Polavaram as it will be a mammoth task lonely for Congress.