Digging of road a reason for increase in potholes

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is taking several measures to solve the problem of road digging which is the main cause of the pothole problem. However, the road excavation work could not be stopped completely. Especially since permission was obtained last year and road digging work started in this year, the problem of potholes is increasing at present.

Anyone who wants to dig a road in the city must get permission from the BBMP. In particular, one has to apply to BBMP for permission and pay a fee. Accordingly, in the year 2021-22, 43 applications have been submitted and 303.85 km of road digging has been allowed. In the year 2022-23, application was submitted for road digging in 29 places and only 12.10 km road was allowed to be dug. However, among the applications submitted in the year 2021-22, most of the applications were submitted in March itself. Therefore, although those applications belong to last year's list, road digging work is being done in the current year.

Regarding the road digging work, permission was given to dig 303.85 km of road last year. In March 2022 itself, 13 applications were submitted and permission was sought to dig 216.28 km of road. BBMP has allowed it. Also, in the overall year 2021-22, BBMP has collected Rs 44.51 crore for road digging, of which Rs 27.83 crore has been collected for road repair. Thus the problem of potholes has increased this year as more km of roads were allowed to be dug in a single month.

The number of applications submitted for road digging in 2022-23 is less. According to that, from April 2022 until now, an application was filed for permission to dig roads in 29 places. BBMP has allowed digging of 12.10 km road through it. BBMP collected Rs 2.36 crore revenue through this permission.

Till last year, if the road diggers paid for the repair cost to the BBMP, the road repair work was done by the BBMP. However, the road digging agency should have informed the BBMP after the completion of their work to repair the road. However, due to lack of coordination between BBMP and the road digging agency, the road repair was getting delayed. Realizing this, the BBMP demanded that the road be repaired by the road diggers themselves before the coordination committee. In this regard, the coordination committee has suggested that the organization applying for road digging should repair the road. Due to this, the road digging company will be responsible for the problems encountered after the road digging.

Till last year, the road digging agency was paying BBMP for repairs. But, now it has been directed that the road digging agency should repair it. Thus, BBMP is not responsible for the problem faced by road digging. However, BBMP engineers will take action if the road is not repaired after the excavation work is completed, said Ravindra, Special Commissioner, BBMP. Penalty for digging road without permission

BBMP has decided to impose fines on the public for road digging (road cutting) which cause pothole problem.

Due to the increase in rainfall in the current year, the problem of potholes in the city is getting worse. So far, more than 32,000 potholes have been found in the city, out of which more than 95 percent potholes have already been closed.

Many potholes have been closed, mainly on potholes on main and sub-main roads. Now the work of closing the potholes on the ward roads is being speeded up. Apart from that, it has been decided to impose a fine if the public digs the road for other reasons including water pipe repair on the ward roads. Ward engineers have also been instructed in this regard and senior officials have said that the one who digs should be found and fined.

The BBMP officials have held a meeting with the BWSSB officials to avoid digging the road for the repair of water pipes and sewers in the ward roads. Check the water pipes and repair them immediately if there is any leakage. BWSSB has been instructed not to dig the roads again after the roads are repaired by the BBMP. Therefore, it has been informed to check the water pipe and other leakages in four to five days.