Digital debt trap claims another life

Mangaluru: The ever-expanding reach of app-based instant loans has claimed yet another victim. A 30-year-old man in Mangaluru allegedly ended his life after reportedly being overwhelmed by the pressure of repaying multiple app-based loans.

Nikhil Poojary, a resident of Kodikal, was found dead in his room on Sunday evening. According to family members, he had retreated to his room after breakfast, a routine he often followed. But when he failed to respond to calls or open the door well into the evening, they grew suspicious and discovered that he had died by suicide.

Initial police investigations suggest that Nikhil had taken loans from several lending apps and was under heavy financial stress. Sources familiar with the case say that he may have been harassed by recovery agents, a common complaint among borrowers using unregulated digital platforms.

In several such cases, borrowers’ phone contacts and personal photos have been misused to shame or intimidate them into repayment. Police have registered a case at the Urwa police station and are probing further.