Dinesh Mangaluru of ‘KGF’ fame dies at 55

Mangaluru: Veteran Kannada actor and art director Dinesh Mangaluru, 55, passed away on Monday at his residence following a prolonged illness, leaving behind a career that bridged creativity both on and off screen.

A native of Mangaluru, Dinesh began his career in the Kannada film industry as an art director, working on several productions that earned him quiet but enduring respect. His eye for detail and commitment to the craft helped set high visual standards in Sandalwood.

He later turned to acting, where his presence quickly became notable. His breakthrough came with the role of Sitaram Shetty in the critically acclaimed film Aa Dinagalu, which established him as a powerful supporting actor. He went on to play memorable roles in films such as Ricky, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Ambari, Savari, Rana Vikrama, and Inthi Ninna Preethiya.

His most widely recognised role was that of the “Bombay Don” in KGF, a performance that cemented his identity among a new generation of viewers and brought him into the mainstream spotlight.

Colleagues describe him as a professional who combined humility with immense artistic range. His death has been met with an outpouring of grief from the Kannada film fraternity and his admirers across the state. Dinesh had been unwell for several months and was undergoing treatment. He passed away early on Monday, despite medical attention. With his passing, Kannada cinema has lost a multi-talented artiste whose contributions straddled both art direction and performance. His work, marked by authenticity and dedication, remains a benchmark for future generations of filmmakers and actors.